North High School wrestler Wyatt Burch remembered as a ‘gentle giant’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local high school athlete who died unexpectedly last weekend is being remembered as a “gentle giant.”

Wyatt Burch was a member of the North High School football team and wrestler.

His coach Brady Garner, say Burch turned 17 years old Friday and went hiking with friends in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate his birthday. At the end of the hike, he collapsed and died from medical complications.

“[Wyatt] was that guy that helped no matter what. It didn’t matter who you were, he would step up and help you. He was always there for you,” Garner said Wednesday.

“He was just that kid that you love.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Burch’s family with expenses.