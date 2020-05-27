North High School trains the next generation of aerospace aviators

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a historic journey set to take off from American soil; two astronauts will attempt to launch themselves into space while adding their names to the history books.

In honor of “Demo-2,” today’s mission name, we took a look at Kern County’s deep connection to the aerospace arena, including a program designed to teach the next generation of aviators.

For more than 60 years, humanity has had their heads up in the heavens.

Americans circling around their TV sets as rockets soar the Earth’s atmosphere and launch into space, all in the name all exploration.

Kern County has long been on the shortlist of aerospace hotbeds.

The eastern dessert portion of the Golden Empire is home to two critical research facilities.

They include Edwards Air force Base and Mojave Air and Space Port.

The pair have an equally rich history of helping America plant their flag well beyond the Earth’s orbit.

However, we wanted to know how a child could chase their dream of becoming an astronaut in Kern, and the answer was a lot closer than we thought.

Enter North High School and it’s state-of-art aviation program, which includes a quarter-million-dollar flight simulator.

“A program like this shows that it is possible,” says student, Roy Flores.

The high school senior describes the feeling of flying through clouds while never leaving the classroom.

“I feel a sense of not just passion but like freedom of just knowing that I’m in control,” said Flores. “It’s just I’m able to feel like I could go anywhere.”

The curriculum launched four years ago, intending to teach the next generation of airline pilots. Since then, however, it has expanded to all of the aerospace.

“I wanted to try and open up the aerospace imagination for them,” said program director, Peter Keys.

Besides the curriculum classes, the high school offers an afterschool program open to anyone in the Kern High School District.

“At least one student has told me, you know, I want to be an astronaut,” said Keys. “Probably the most fun part about my job is getting to watch the light bulb go on.”

A feeling Flores gets every time he looks at up at the sky.

“I think it is just the feel of advancement and the hope for so much more,” said Flores

Thus, as NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch towards the international space station…

Kern county will be watching, and, just like sixty years ago, a whole new generation of astronauts could be born.

Maybe even some here at home.