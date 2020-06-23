North High School athlete dies unexpectedly, former coaches ask for community’s help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Coaches from a local high school are asking for the community’s help after a North High School athlete unexpectedly passed away. 17 News has learned Wyatt Burch died this weekend. Burch was part of the school’s football team and wrestling squad.

There’s now an effort by his former coaches to raise money through GoFundMe, with everything going directly to his mother. CSU Bakersfield also tweeted on behalf of Burch’s unexpected death.

Local high school wrestler Wyatt Burch unexpectedly passed away this weekend. A @gofundme has been started to help his mom with expenses, who also lost her husband a few years ago. Wrestling & Bakersfield community, let’s rally & show our support. Please click below to donate. — CSUB Wrestling (@CSUBWrestling) June 23, 2020

“The entire North High School community is deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected loss of student Wyatt Burch, who passed away this weekend while hiking,” North High School Principal Mark Balch shared in a statement. “A talented athlete, Wyatt competed in football and wrestling. He was loved by his teammates and coaches, along with his teachers. Most recognized for his kind demeanor, Wyatt was often referred to as a “gentle giant.” He left us far too soon, and our school mourns his loss.”