BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound and southbound lanes of Union Avenue at California Avenue are closed after a traffic collision, which has left at least one person dead, according to Bakersfield police.

Officers said, a blue pickup truck was traveling northbound on Union Avenue at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and collided with a dump truck at the intersection of East California and Union avenues just after 10 a.m.

The impact of the crash caused the dump truck to overturn and collide with two other vehicles, BPD said.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene but were too late. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck and the drivers of the other two vehicles did not sustain any injuries.

According to police, speed and intoxication were factors in the multi-vehicle collision. California Avenue will be closed for several hours as BPD conducts its investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.