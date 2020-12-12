Norris School District superintendent retires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The retirement of Norris School District Superintendent Kelly Miller was announced Friday during a meeting of the school board.

Miller will continue to serve until the end of December. She has been the district’s superintendent since 2015.

“I definitely love what I do, and that’s what makes this decision so hard,” Miller said.

The pandemic provided its share of difficulties for the district, as it has for districts across the state, but Miller said she is confident she’s leaving the students in good hands.

“The past eight months have been really challenging, but I think we can all walk away from this knowing that we all did the right thing for our students,” Miller said.