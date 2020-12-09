Norris School District returning to distance learning Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Norris School District announced Wednesday it is returning to distance learning for all grade levels as a result of surging COVID-19 cases in the county.

Distance learning begins Monday and will continue through Jan. 8, the district said. In-person instruction will resume Jan. 11.

“Please note that this pause is voluntary and is not related to a COVID-19 outbreak within our district community, but rather the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and as a result of the current strain on our staffing capacity,” said a release from the district.

Children who are sick or have come into contact with a COVID-19-positive person should remain home, the district said.

