BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The staff at Norris Middle School took a proactive approach at preventing the spread of a deadly disease before holiday break this year.

The middle school shared a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advisory regarding Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever cases popping up recently in parts of northern Mexico. The fever has occurred in people who have recently traveled to Tecate, Mexico and other areas in northern Mexico.

According to the CDC, the illness is rapidly progressive and often deadly. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is a disease transmitted by the bite of infected ticks. If a person goes without antibiotics, the disease can be fatal within days, says the CDC.

The school district issued the warning in case any of their student’s families may travel to northern Mexico over the winter break.