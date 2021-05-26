Norris Elementary teacher Leslie Monsibais retires after 35 year career

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students and staff at Norris Elementary School bid farewell Wednesday to teacher Leslie Monsibais after more than three decades as an educator.

Monsibais has taught at Norris Elementary since 2005. While a large part of her career was spent in Bakersfield teaching kindergarten through 4th grade, her career took her to Hong Kong International School and across the country to Maryland.

She said her favorite part of teaching was “watching [her] students grow academically and socially.” She has even kept in contact with several of her former students, she says.

She adds she’ll miss the young students and the comradery and bond she had with her co-workers.