Noriega’s demise underscores pandemic-fueled challenges many local restaurants face

Businesses all over Bakersfield, Kern County and the world are struggling during this pandemic-prompted shutdown — few more than mom and pop operations that don’t have the benefit of corporate backing.

When one of those small businesses shuts down, we lose more — in many cases — than simply an employer. Oftentimes we lose a piece of local history too.

When the owners of the historic Noriega Hotel, founded in 1893, announced they were shutting down, it was national news, and not just because the food was great at the old east Bakersfield boarding house for basque sheepherders. It was because businesses like Noriega’s help define us. These are the places — restaurants chief among them — that remind us who we are and how we got here.

And it’s probably safe to say that during this lockdown all of them are struggling, some more than others. How many will make it through these troubling times, and how many won’t?

Some, like Happy Jack’s burger ‘n pie, a block west of the historic Bakersfield Fox Theatre, are surviving thanks to steady curbside takeout customers. But owners Ruben and Frances Rosales realize that for many others, this is an economic tempest.

“We’re a dying breed, is what it is,” Frances said. “And we have to hang on to what we have. And we still believe in that personal service.”

One of those landmarks that could be in trouble is Zingo’s Cafe´, an old school truck stop diner just down the street from Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. When he was in town, this is where singer Merle Haggard got his biscuits and gravy.

Well, the servers here today have a bad case of the workin’ waitress blues, because things are at a near standstill.

“We’ve lost three-quarters of our customers,” said waitress Elaine Webb. “We need the governor to help us and businesses like us.”

What’s a restaurateur to do? Well, if you’re Rod and Julie Crawford , owners of the Pyrenees Cafe, a half-block east of the Noriega Hotel, you use this time to refurbish and repair the things you’d been putting off for years.

“We uncovered these old doors that were paneled over,” said Rod, pointing out ongoing projects in the darkened bar. “We knew there was a doorway but never knew what it looked like. So we worked on it.”

The Pyrenees will survive this ordeal, but others need their customers back, and now –even if it’s just curbside. And some are willing to go to great lengths to get there. Those Zingo’s waitresses are working for free — volunteering to keep Zingo’s afloat during this crisis.