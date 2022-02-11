Noriega’s closed after moldy food, items stored at potentially dangerous temperatures found: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Basque restaurant Noriega’s was closed by health inspectors Thursday who said they found moldy food, frozen soup being thawed at room temperature and potentially hazardous foods stored at warmer temperatures than required.

Inspectors said they found a “mold-like substance” on ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Those items were thrown out.

Also, food items prepared several days earlier had internal temperatures ranging from 44 to 62 degrees in the walk-in cooler, according to the inspection report. They were thrown out, too.

Potentially hazardous foods must be kept at a temperature below 41 degrees at all times, the report says.

Frozen soup was being thawed in a three-compartment sink, the report says. The only approved methods for thawing potentially hazardous food are under refrigeration at 41 degrees or less, under running water at 70 degrees in a food prep sink or as part of the cooking process, the report says.

Noriega Hotel, one of the city’s classic Basque restaurants, was founded in 1893 on Sumner Street in east Bakersfield. It closed during the pandemic and was purchased by new owners who reopened the restaurant at 4809 Stockdale Highway.