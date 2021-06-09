Noriega’s accepting dinner reservations during soft opening at new Stockdale Highway location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Noriega’s is back and getting ready to welcome back diners at a new location in Southwest Bakersfield.

The classic Bakersfield Basque restaurant formerly on Sumner Street is now taking dinner reservations during its soft opening this week. It is located at the former Cafe Med location at 4809 Stockdale Highway.

You can expect to see your favorites on the menu from the Sumner Street location. So far, General Manager Krystal Allison says they’ve gotten great feedback from customers.

Allison said the restaurant is open for dinner beginning at 6 p.m. The bar opens at 5 p.m.

You are asked to call ahead to make a reservation at 661-885-8515. An announcement on a grand opening is expected Thursday.