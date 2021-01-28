NorCal family visiting every In-N-Out Burger makes stop in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family from Northern California who set out to visit every In-N-Out Burger location made a stop in Bakersfield Wednesday night for the grand opening of the restaurant on Rosedale Highway.

Sam Vonderheide and his children, Berkeley and Emery from Templeton, said their goal is to visit every In-N-Out location within a year. They have visited 313 so far, including the one on Rosedale Highway, which is the 362nd location. According to data company ScrapeHero, there are a total of 365 In-N-Out Burger locations. This was the family’s first time waiting overnight for a grand opening. They have visited almost all locations in California, 39 in Texas, 32 in Arizona 16 in Nevada and 10 in Utah.

Sam Vonderheide said the family vacations every summer, but due to the pandemic this year’s plans were canceled. His son Berkeley jokingly suggested they visit every In-N-Out, but Sam loved the idea so much he decided to make it happen.

“We’ve tested a lot of secret menu items on this trip ’cause we’ve had a lot of opportunities to. [There’s] not a whole lot to lose if you’re [going to] go to 20 In-N-Out’s in one day, you might as well just try some new, crazy stuff,” Sam Vonderheide said when asked about favorite menu items.

The Vonderheide family documents their travels on their Instagram account, @innoutroadtrip.