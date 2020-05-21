NOR tennis and pickleball courts reopening for singles play only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River Recreation and Park District is reopening its tennis and pickleball courts for singles play only at noon Thursday.

“NOR is pleased to be able to reopen the tennis and pickleball courts to allow the public to once again enjoy these sports,” said Lisa Plank, NOR’s marketing director, in a release. “We ask everyone to be mindful of the guidelines and continue to follow social distancing guidelines and gathering limit restrictions.”

Guidelines regarding safe play during the pandemic will be posted at all courts and include not playing if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, not sharing racquets, paddles or other equipment and staying at least 6 feet apart from other players.