BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River is kicking off its Santa’s Mailbox Program just in time for Christmas.

NOR organizers say residents of any age can drop off their letters to Santa Claus through Dec. 20. If you would like to receive a return letter, organizers say to drop off your letter by Dec. 14.

The mailbox locations are as follows:

RiverLakes Ranch Community Center at 3825 Riverlakes Drive at the Big Red Mailbox in front

Greenacres Community Center at 2014 Calloway Drive

Rasmussen Senior Center at 115 East Roberts Lane

Riverview Community Center at 401 Willow Drive

“We’re thrilled to continue our beloved program,” Bret Haney, NOR General Manager, said in a news release. “Whether you’re crafting heartfelt letters, building wish lists, or creating festive drawings, our program ensures that the spirit of the season reaches every home in the North of the River community.”

Visit the NOR website for more information about NOR programs and follow NOR on Facebook at @NORfun.