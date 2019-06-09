NOR kicks off summer with the Summer Plunge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plunge into summer by taking a nice cool dip into the pool at the North of the River in Northwest Bakersfield.

Dozens of families made their way to the pool on Galaxy Avenue on Saturday to beat the summer heat.

The free event was put on by NOR in conjunction with multiple organizations, including KCSO, Search and Rescue, local firefighters and Dignity Health.

Plus, the public health department was also there teaching the community hands-only CPR, offering water safety tips and how to keep children safe during the summer season.