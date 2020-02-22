NOR Community Pool closed after the discovery of hazardous debris

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A local community pool is closed after a recent discovery of debris containing asbestos was found inside the pool. The NOR Community Pool, owned and operated by North of the River Recreation and Park District, will remain closed as investigations continue.

After a regular weekly maintenance check of the pool, district staff discovered the debris as they were preparing the pool for the upcoming swim season.

The debris was sent to a lab for analysis where it was determined the debris contained asbestos. As a result, the pool was immediately closed.

NOR is currently investigating where the debris came from as cleanup and maintenance efforts to the pool continue.

According to NOR, this occurrence is abnormal and are confident any further exposure is limited as they proactively address the issue.

Asbestos is a natural mineral and was common in construction material at the time the NOR Community Pool was built. The mineral is often found in older facilities including some swimming pools due to the original material used to build pools.

According to NOR, they are contacting anyone who may have been in and around the pool when the debris was present.

The pool will remain closed while the district continues to investigate.