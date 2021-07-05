NOR cancels Afterschool Sports Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River Recreation and Park District has canceled its fall Afterschool Sports Program because of low staffing levels.

About 200 new coaches, officials and “recreation leaders” are needed, a staffing shortage park district officials said it can’t meet with full-time instruction returning in mid-August.

“NOR’s current staffing levels are at their lowest in many years, and while the district is actively recruiting for many positions, the stark reality is no one is applying for these positions,” a district news release said.

NOR General Manager Monya Jameson said options are being explored for the future. School districts affected are Beardsley, Fruitvale, Norris, Rosedale and Standard.