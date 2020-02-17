Nonprofit ShePower sues sports academy over alleged breach of contract

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local nonprofit has sued a sports academy for more than $100,000 over alleged breach of contract and misappropriation of funds.

The lawsuit says Gameday Sports Academy has collected $200,000 from a sponsorship contract and failed to pay nonprofit ShePower Leadership Academy half the money as agreed.

Andrew Sheffield, the attorney representing Gameday Sports Academy President Kyle Shiloh, characterized the lawsuit filed by Arleanna Waller of ShePower as a business dispute and declined further comment.

Waller could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning. She is the CEO of ShePower, a mentoring organization for girls.

According to the suit, Waller was contacted by Shiloh in November 2018 to help promote Gameday Sports Academy, which opened a 55,000-square-foot facility on Gilmore Avenue off Buck Owens Boulevard.

The suit says Waller acquired — on behalf of Gameday and ShePower — a $1 million sponsorship from Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Dignity Health to be paid over 10 years. As of September 2019, Shiloh had received $200,000 in payment under the contract.

Shiloh gave Waller $10,000 as her share of the money, which the suit says was to be evenly split.

“The funds received by Kyle Shiloh…are collectively the property of Gameday Sports Academy LLC and ShePower Leadership Academy,” the suit says.

With another $800,000 to be received under the contract, Waller is asking for a judge to intervene and resolve the dispute.

The suit seeks a declaration that ShePower owns 50 percent of the funds from the contract, costs of the suit, pre-judgment interest and damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

A case management conference is scheduled for June.