BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local non-profit helped make sure local kids would be ready for the upcoming school year.

The non-profit JCW Kicks for Kids hosted a sneaker giveaway on Saturday at Valley Bible Fellowship in southeast Bakersfield. The group benefits local foster youth and at-risk youth who otherwise would not be able to have a brand new pair of shoes for the start of the school year.

The event served about 1,200 local kids in the foster care system.

“To give back, to give back hope, to actually spread love. That’s what this is all about,” founder of JCW Kicks for Kids said.

Organizers say this event is all about giving confidence to those foster kids while easing the financial burden on their families.