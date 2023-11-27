BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Do you know a remarkable woman who has made a difference in Kern County? If so, consider nominating them for KGET’s 2024 Remarkable Women contest.

Those interested can nominate someone close to them or someone in their community who they think deserves recognition.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout March, KGET will be highlighting four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2024 Woman of the Year Award.

Nominations end Thursday, Nov. 30.

To nominate someone for the contest, click here.