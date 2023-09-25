BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 16th annual Walk for Peace, hosted by the Wendale Davis Foundation, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 30.

The walk honors those killed by violence, and began after 16-year-old Wendale Davis was gunned down by unknown gang members while sitting in a car outside a friend’s house. His murder is still unsolved, according to authorities.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Wendale Davis Foundation office, located at 730 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield.

The event will also feature a resource fair with free lunch, resource information, community partners, public agencies and more.