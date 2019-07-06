No structural damage found in Bakersfield, looting reported in Ridgecrest, mayor says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mayor Karen Goh said no structural damage has been found to buildings in Bakersfield following Friday’s night’s powerful magnitude 7.1 temblor near Ridgecrest.

Goh said Saturday the city is continuing to perform inspections but no issues have been found. And she said the city is ready if a quake does strike here.

“The confidence I have is that here in Bakersfield we are really prepared,” she said.

The city has deployed both police and firefighters to Ridgecrest to assist local agencies.

That assistance is not just to check on the welfare of residents.

Goh said she heard from Ridgerest Police Chief Jed McClaughlin that officers there spent the night chasing looters.