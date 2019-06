BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been four days since a boater went missing in Lake Isabella and there is still no sign of him.

The man has not been identified, but was only described as a 36-year-old. He disappeared Sunday after reportedly jumping from his boat to swim to shore, but never surfaced.

The man went missing near the French Gulch Marina.

Local agencies are looking for the man, including the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.