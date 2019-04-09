No more tickets available for Nipsey Hussle memorial at Staples Center

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

All tickets have been distributed for Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life Thursday at Staples Center and no additional tickets will be made available, according to the arena.

The memorial for the Los Angeles-based rapper, gunned down March 31 outside a clothing store he owned, is expected to draw large crowds. Guests are advised to arrive early due to anticipated traffic.

Cameras and recording devices will not be permitted inside, nor will outside food and beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks will be available for purchase inside the venue.

The event begins at 10 a.m., with doors opening at 8 a.m.