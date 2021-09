BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed and there will be no residential or business deliveries on Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

USPS says Priority Mail Express will still be delivered that day. Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume Sept. 7.

