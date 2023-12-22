BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Edwards Air Force Base was on lockdown Friday morning after a report of someone brandishing a gun and leaving their work area, according to the base’s Facebook page.

Officials said on Facebook the initial report was received at about 8:26 a.m. Someone was reported to have brandished a firearm and fled their work area without harming anyone.

The base was placed on lockdown after the incident.

Officials later determined there was no longer and imminent threat and the lockdown was lifted at 10:10 a.m., according to the Facebook page.

There will be elevated security measures at all gates.