No Kid Hungry helping fund the fight against hunger in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since the start of the pandemic, the No Kid Hungry Campaign has provided over $10 million of funding across the state of California.

Portions of the $10 million in funding provided by the No Kid Hungry Campaign went directly towards helping school districts here in Bakersfield and other nonprofit organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.

Programs such as the No Kid Hungry Campaign are important because a large portion of students in the county are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged. Kern County Superintendent of Schools says they were delivering food to about 120,000 students a day, so the pandemic was a huge worry for school systems when it came to the nutritional wellbeing of their students.

“In Kern County prior to the pandemic it was about one out of five children facing hunger,” said Kathy Saile, CA director of the No Kid Hungry Campaign. “Nationally it was one in six and the post-pandemic we are looking at one in four children facing hunger.”

The No Kid Hungry Campaign also just provided a grant to the summer meals programs for the Kern County Library.

The total grant being provided to the Boys and Girls Club of Bakersfield is worth $45,850.