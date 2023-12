BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A train derailment was reported near on Highway 58 near Keene Wednesday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD crews said three BNSF train cars derailed approximately one mile east of Hart Flat exit ramp on Highway 58. The department contacted Union Pacific and BNSF officials and learned no injuries were reported or requests for medical aid.

Railroad officials surveyed the tracks in the area and reported no leaks or hazards to the area.