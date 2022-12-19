BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy was responding to a call for a failure to yield when the patrol cruiser collided with a truck in east Bakersfield, according to KCSO.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. on Kentucky Street near Baker Street Monday. The impact of the crash sent the cruiser into a tree and then a fire hydrant.

A witness told a 17 News Photographer the cruiser did not have its lights or siren on.

The sheriff’s office said it is too early to determine who was at fault. No one was injured.