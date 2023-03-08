BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A train derailment was reported in the Tehachapi area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Governor’s Office Emergency Services.

Union Pacific officials told 17 News the vehicle that derailed was a specialized machine used for track maintenance.

The derailment was reported at 3:40 p.m. when the vehicle was derailed when crossing from main two to main one on a high railing, according to the emergency services website.

There were no injuries, fatalities, or evacuations reported in the derailment, according to the website.

The machine was removed from the tracks without incident, according to Union Pacific. The incident is being investigated.