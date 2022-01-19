No injuries after test rocket explodes, causes small fire at Mojave Air and Space Port: KCFD

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — A test rocket explosion caused a small fire at Mojave Air and Space Port Wednesday afternoon, the Kern County Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews were called to the space port at around 1:30 p.m. Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer Erica Bain said an ABL Space Systems test rocket, measuring 6-feet wide, exploded as crews were conducting a test. Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Crews remain on scene.

