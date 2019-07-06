No fatalities reported from Friday night earthquake, county officials say

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — County officials said no fatalities have been reported as a result of Friday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Intelligence is still being gathered, officials said, and authorities are responding to calls for service and ordering additional resources. Intel is still being gathered. Responding to calls for service and ordering additional resources.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and residents are asked to leave phone lines open when possible and call 911 only in case of emergency.

The quake struck at about 8:20 p.m. roughly 11 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest.