No charges filed against juveniles seen in disturbing social media video of dead kitten

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No charges will be filed against several people seen in a social media video last month with a dead, mutilated kitten.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says it received many calls about the social media posts last month with several people posing with the dead cat.

Investigators were able to find where the photos were taken and interviewed the people seen in the video. KCSO says investigators with Animal Control and the District Attorney’s Office determined the cat died of natural causes before the photos were taken, so no laws were broken.

The people involved were juveniles, so no further information will be released.

Anyone with additional information on the case, however, is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.