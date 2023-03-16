BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eight weeks have passed since a crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department vehicle resulted in fatal injuries to a man and seriously injured a woman.

No charges had been filed in connection with the crash as of Thursday, and Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the California Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team — which conducts in-depth investigations into major crashes statewide — typically takes a while before filing a full report.

In a warrant filed last month, a CHP officer said the police officer driving the BPD cruiser ran a stop sign early Jan. 19 “at a high rate of speed” and slammed into a Honda Accord as it entered the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads.

Mario Lares, 31, the driver of the Accord, was killed and passenger Ana Hernandez, 34, suffered serious injuries. Lares did not have a stop sign.

Bakersfield police Officers Travione Cobbins and Ricardo Robles received moderate-to-major injuries, police said. Officials have not said which officer was driving.

It’s believed the officers were responding to a chase involving a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the alleged stolen vehicle, Michael Monte Stephens, also had not been charged as of Thursday. Kinzel said police requested charges including evading an officer and driving on a suspended license but the case was sent back for further investigation.

A claim — the precursor to a lawsuit — was filed against the city last month by attorneys at Chain Cohn Clark on behalf of Hernandez. It alleges the officers violated department policies by failing to stop and check for cross traffic and failing to activate the vehicle’s lights and siren. It also says the department didn’t adequately train or conduct a proper background check on the officers, and should have known they were “unfit and incompetent,” and posed a danger.