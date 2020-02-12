No arrests made one year after killing of Brent Stickney in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been one year since the killing of a 30-year-old man on Grace Street but no suspects have been identified.

Brent Stickney was shot just after midnight on Feb. 11, 2019 in the 1100 block of Grace Street in Northeast Bakersfield.

The sheriff’s office says Stickney ran to a home to get help, but died not long after deputies arrived.

Investigators found shell casings, but no one has been arrested. KCSO confirmed Tuesday there was no new information on the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.