No arrests made in year since Valentine’s Day killings of two men

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valentine’s Day this year marks one year anniversaries of the killings of two men without arrests of any suspects.

Gunfire erupted after a fight at an apartment on Haley and Quincy streets in East Bakersfield.

The shooting killed an innocent bystander, Manuel Figueroa. The 57-year-old man was struck by gunfire as he walked out of a store.

His death sparked outrage with local residents rallying for an end to gang violence.

Bakersfield police put out warrants for the arrests of two men — Elias and Antonio Maldonado. Police said Friday, they are still trying to locate them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call police at 327-7111.

Earlier that day last year, the body of 27-year-old Michael Rojas was found along Edison Highway, in an area just east of Morning Drive.

The coroner confirmed two months later Rojas was shot to death.

A year later, the sheriff’s office has not announced any suspects in Rojas’ killing.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.

For both cases, if you have information you can remain anonymous by calling 661-322-4040.