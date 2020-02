BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After one year, police say there are no suspects in the death of man who was found at a local park.

The body of Manpreet Singh Gill was discovered at Belle Terrace Park in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. 20, 2019. He was 28 years old.

Investigators say he found dead inside a park bathroom after being stabbed multiple times.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.