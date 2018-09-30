No arrests made in CHP DUI checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road, California Highway Patrol held a DUI checkpoint, Friday night, on Calloway Drive at Holland Street.
Research shows crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints, and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.
According to CHP, a total of 996 vehicles went through the checkpoint and officers screened 233 of those vehicles.
No arrests were made for anyone driving under the influence.
