No arrests made in CHP DUI checkpoint

Posted: Sep 30, 2018 02:07 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2018 02:07 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road, California Highway Patrol held a DUI checkpoint, Friday night, on Calloway Drive at Holland Street.

Research shows crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints, and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.

According to CHP, a total of 996 vehicles went through the checkpoint and officers screened 233 of those vehicles.

No arrests were made for anyone driving under the influence.

 

