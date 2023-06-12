BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Daring stunts and high-speed thrills will be on display when the Nitro Circus 20th Anniversary Tour roars into Mechanics Bank Arena this fall.

Coming Oct. 27, the tour will feature BMX and motocross riders such as Ryan “R-Willy” Williams and Jackson “Jacko” Strong performing audacious feats — some on the tour’s 50-foot Giganta ramp.

“This tour will electrify live audiences from coast to coast as Nitro Circus runs it back, celebrating two decades of record-breaking thrills, death-defying spills and side-splitting shenanigans,” organizers said in a release.

Register at nitrocircus.com for pre-sale starting Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.