Ninja Warrior obstacle course coming for one weekend to Valley Plaza

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet American Ninja Warriors and take on an obstacle course next month when the Ninja Coalition comes to town.

From Nov. 8 to 10, adults and children 6 and over can can tackle the rolling log, salmon ladder and warped wall as many times as they want during a 50-minute session at Valley Plaza mall. Tickets are $20.

Additionally, Ninja Warriors Daniel Gil and Tiana Webberly will pose for pictures and sign autographs for those who pay the entry fee.

To purchase tickets, go to NinjaCoalitionTour.com.