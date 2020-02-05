Nineteen arrested in KCSO probation sweep in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Nineteen people were arrested last week as part of a probation sweep in Wasco.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the sweep took place on Feb. 1 with the assistance of the Kern County Probation Department, Bakersfield Police Department as well as other police departments in the county.

The operation conducted 35 probation and parole searches. As a result, 19 people were arrested. Of those arrested, four were for felony offenses, seven for misdemeanor offenses, one on a felony warrant and eight on misdemeanor warrants.

