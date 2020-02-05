Nineteen arrested in KCSO probation sweep in Wasco

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KCSO Kern County Sheriff's Office logo kcso

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Nineteen people were arrested last week as part of a probation sweep in Wasco.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the sweep took place on Feb. 1 with the assistance of the Kern County Probation Department, Bakersfield Police Department as well as other police departments in the county.  

The operation conducted 35 probation and parole searches. As a result, 19 people were arrested.  Of those arrested, four were for felony offenses, seven for misdemeanor offenses, one on a felony warrant and eight on misdemeanor warrants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News