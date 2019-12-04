Nine arrested after shots fired from backyard

Nine people were arrested on Monday after shots were fired from the backyard of a residence.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 11:23 p.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Clyde Street after getting a ShotSpotter activation. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office airship assisted in the response and saw three subjects in the backyard.

One of the subjects was seen concealing an item inside a clothes dryer, after which all subjects went back into the residence, BPD said. When officers conducted a search of the area, they found a spent 9mm casing in the yard and a loaded handgun in the dryer.

The department determined that the gun was a stolen firearm out of Turlock. Afterward, nine subjects in the residence were detained by police, and the three seen by the airship to be 36-year-old Enrique Cruz, 25-year-old Valdamar Correra and 27-year-old Ponciano Monje.

All three were arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of stolen property. In addition, Correra, Monje and the remaining six adults were arrested for delaying and obstructing an investigation.

All nine subjects were transported and booked into the Kern County jail.