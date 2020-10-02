Niles Star Chinese Restaurant closed due to cockroach infestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Niles Star Chinese Restaurant was closed by public health officials after inspectors discovered a cockroach infestation in the facility.

Inspectors also discovered uncovered items in the walk-in refrigerator, nymph on food contact surfaces, debris on floors and walls, potentially hazardous food being cooled through an unapproved method and cockroach feces in a janitorial area, according to Kern public health officials.

“Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation,” the inspection report says. “Employee/operator failed to recognize the health risk associated with rodent droppings and urine in a food facility.”