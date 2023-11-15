BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The historic Nile Theater — recently acquired by the Fox Theater Foundation — will host its first show since the ownership change this past spring.

The Soda Crackers will perform their Western Swing-style music on Saturday, Dec. 16, along with a special guest from Nashville – the Cowpokes.

Tickets to the show go on sale starting Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fox Theater Box Office, at the corner of 20th and H streets. You can also call the theater to purchase tickets at 661-324-1369.

The Nile Theater, located at 1721 19th St., was built in 1938, eight years after the Fox opened on Christmas Day 1930. The Fox purchased the Nile from a local church group in May, thanks to a gift from Bakersfield philanthropist Cynthia Lake.