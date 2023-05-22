BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two historic Bakersfield theaters have announced plans to work together for a live music show this summer.

The management of the historic Fox Theater will present Night at the Nile, featuring five local acts representing genres ranging from country to alternative rock.

Nate Parrish, Dropping In, Modern Wives, Michael and the Monsters, and The Band Rafters are all on the bill.

The Nile Theater, located at 1721 19th Street, was built in 1938, eight years after the Fox Theater opened on Christmas Day 1930.

Efforts to reach Fox Theater representatives were not successful.

Tickets for the July 1 show at the Nile are general admission and $10. Tickets are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fox Theater Box Office at the corner of 20th and H streets. Or purchase tickets online at this link.