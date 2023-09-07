BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple closures are scheduled on highways throughout Bakersfield in the coming days including Highway 58 and Highway 99.

Due to roadway grinding and other concrete work, the westbound Highway 58 connector ramp to southbound Highway 99 will be closed overnight from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12. The project will begin at 9 p.m. each night and end around 5 a.m. according to the City of Bakersfield. California Highway Patrol will be on the scene to monitor and assist.

A separate closure of the southbound Ming Ave. off-ramp on Highway 99 will take place overnight on Monday, Sept. 11, according to city officials. The project will start at 9 p.m. and stop around 5 a.m. for the addition of permanent striping on the ramp. CHP will also be on the scene to help manage traffic.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances. The Thomas Roads Improvement Program apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause the traveling public.