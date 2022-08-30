BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Two separate traffic advisories to look out for in Central Bakersfield.

Northbound State Route 99

Nighttime lane closures have been scheduled for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

Closures will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from August 29 to September 2., the program said.

The closures are needed for falsework, according to the program. California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.

Southbound State Route 99

The program said all southbound lanes will be closed between State Route 58 and Ming Avenue.

The closure will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Aug. 30, according to the release.

During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Stockdale Highway, travel East to Wible Road, South on Wible Road to Ming Avenue, West on Ming Avenue and re-enter the southbound State Route 99 on-ramp.

The release said construction times may change due to unforeseen circumstances.