BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A nighttime closure is scheduled on southbound Highway 99 to the Ming Avenue off-ramp for guard rail installation, according to Caltrans officials.

Officials say the closure is scheduled to take place Tuesday from 9 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m.

During the closure drivers can exit at the Stockdale Highway off-ramp or White Lane off-ramp.