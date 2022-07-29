BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stockdale Highway is to be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road on Aug. 3 and 4, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The program says, the road closure is to take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to remove falsework.

During the closure, residents can detour by using McDonald Way or Real Road and other traffic will be routed using Oak Street and California Avenue, according to the program.

The program says, construction schedules may change without notice.