Nighttime renovations begin Wednesday at Memorial Stadium

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Renovations to Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium were a top priority after voters passed Measure J in 2016.

Now some of the $500 million in bond money is being used this week to resurface the track.

Nighttime work at the stadium began Wednesday to avoid extreme heat during the day. The work begins weeknights at 8 p.m. through 8 a.m. the next day until the end of August.

Disruptions to adjacent neighborhoods are being minimized.

An artificial turf has already been installed.

Renovations should be completed in time for the Renegades home opener against Mount SAC. That game will be broadcast live on KGET TV 17, Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.